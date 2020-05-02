Leaders must offer aid or open up -- Joe Sokolinsky

Our government has a choice: It can either end the economic shutdown and reopen all businesses very soon, or it can take meaningful measures to make sure that millions of Americans are not severely impacted by the economic fallout resulting from the shutdown.

Because of the shutdown, millions of Americans are experiencing unemployment. Many don’t know how they will continue to pay their rent or mortgages. We are seeing endless lines of people at food banks throughout the country.

We need Congress to pass the kind of legislation that Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, are proposing where every American will receive $2,000 each month during the pandemic. In addition, rent and mortgage payments should be frozen during the pandemic for both individuals and businesses.

If the government isn’t going to provide adequate aid to the American people during this pandemic, then they should allow all businesses to reopen shortly. At least this way, the people can choose whether they would rather perish from COVID-19 or from homelessness and starvation.

Joe Sokolinsky, Madison