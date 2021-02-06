 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaders must lead to open schools -- Joan Kraft
0 comments

Leaders must lead to open schools -- Joan Kraft

  • 0

If the Wisconsin Legislature and governor want Wisconsin school kids back in the classroom, then they need to immediately prioritize a few things. Time and money is of the essence.

We need to have all school teachers and all school staff jump the line immediately to be vaccinated. I am retired and over 65 and would gladly defer my place in line to vaccinate a teacher.

Secondly, the Legislature will need to send money to all school districts so they can have on-site testing capacity, supply masks to all in the building if need be, have a social distance plan in place, put stations for hand washing and sanitizing in every classroom, and improved ventilation in every classroom.

Do you want kids in the classroom? Make it a priority and spend the money, Wisconsin legislators. It's a very simple lesson plan. Just do it.

Joan Kraft, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics