Leaders must lead to open schools -- Joan Kraft

If the Wisconsin Legislature and governor want Wisconsin school kids back in the classroom, then they need to immediately prioritize a few things. Time and money is of the essence.
We need to have all school teachers and all school staff jump the line immediately to be vaccinated. I am retired and over 65 and would gladly defer my place in line to vaccinate a teacher.
Secondly, the Legislature will need to send money to all school districts so they can have on-site testing capacity, supply masks to all in the building if need be, have a social distance plan in place, put stations for hand washing and sanitizing in every classroom, and improved ventilation in every classroom.
Do you want kids in the classroom? Make it a priority and spend the money, Wisconsin legislators. It's a very simple lesson plan. Just do it.
Joan Kraft, Madison