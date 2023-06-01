Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Opinion page of the May 26 Wisconsin State Journal featured an editorial from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "The bad news keeps coming for the FBI."

It discussed the Durham Report about the FBI's shady activities, how they misused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court, and inappropriately gathered data on American citizens. Much of the FBI's work was to discredit Donald Trump -- remember the Russia collusion narrative that went on for three years? The Durham report lays out all of the FBI's transgressions.

When Jill Murphy, the deputy assistant director of the FBI's counter intelligence unit, was asked if she read the Durham Report, she said "no" and couldn't name anyone in the FBI who had read it. What arrogance.

It appears the FBI has turned into a Gestapo-type secret police -- weaponized to go after conservative people protesting abortions or complaining to school boards, as examples. These third-world, banana republic tactics have to stop.

The FBI shouldn't be weaponized to go after political adversaries. But that is what is happening, and it is disgraceful. The FBI went from the most trusted to the least trusted law enforcement agency in the country. Congress needs to hold hearings and clean house.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland