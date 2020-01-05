Leaders must help end era of anger -- Jan Somerfeld

Jonah Goldberg’s column on Dec. 27 in the State Journal, "Why are we so angry if last decade has been super?," offered some good insight on the causes of our “national dyspepsia.”
There is no simple explanation for how our anger with one another got so out of control, but the beginning of a new year and decade can challenge us to try to understand how we got here.
Goldberg suggested the breakdown of political, cultural and familial institutions as being a cause of our anger. Each of us want to be part of something larger than ourselves, to have meaning and purpose in our lives, and to experience a sense of identity. Families used to provide this for us, as did our cultural heritage. Sadly, this is no longer true for many Americans.
As Goldberg also points out, politicians have lost no time in cultivating the fallout from the loss of our family and cultural values. Both the right and the left lay claim to the “powerlessness and cultural strength in victimhood” and make wild promises in exchange for votes.
No easy solutions will rein in America’s anger, but each of us can start with ourselves. As Goldberg concluded, leadership must tell us what we need to hear, not just what we want to hear. And we must listen.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison