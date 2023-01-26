Leaders must avert financial disaster -- George Savage

With the country sliding toward economic Armageddon, perhaps most of us might agree on four points and thus avert disaster:

Our $31 trillion national debt is unsustainable. Both parties are to blame for this soaring debt.

The debt ceiling must be raised -- better sooner than later. Our country cannot accrue debt and then not pay the bill. That’s what deadbeats do.

The way to reduce the debt is to have more responsible budgets. Politicians who are fiscally irresponsible should be voted out.

To address the immediate crisis (our national default, which will happen in June or maybe sooner), moderate Republicans will need to take back their party from the handful of nihilists who now hold Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and our country hostage.

In Wisconsin, the Republicans who need to step up are U.S. Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Janeville; Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua; and Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay.

Though most of the Republican delegation is quite conservative, I hope they will put country before party and ideology in this looming crisis.

George Savage, Madison

