Leaders have case of 'Chicken Little' -- Arthur Eggert

It appears our governor and the public health folk are suffering from a bad case of “Chicken Little” syndrome.
Do they have evidence in the form of computer simulations that closing schools and restricting meetings will accomplish anything in the long run in a big place such as Wisconsin? It seems they are acting without a clear endpoint.
We live in a country that requires the free movement of people and materials to function. Suppose we identified and cured all cases of the new coronavirus in Wisconsin. The next day, one or more infected people might show up from outside Wisconsin and restart local infections. What would we do then? Shut everything down again? The cycle could repeat itself endlessly if nobody had resistance to it.
Because no vaccine is in sight, a wiser course would be to allow each community, school system and social group in the state to function normally unless infection entered it. At that point, it would be required to become highly restricted until it became infection free. While infections would continue to occur until we had a general solution, most of the state and most of the schools would continue to operate most of the time.
It's not a great plan, but it's more functional than what we have now.
Arthur Eggert, Sun Prairie, professor emeritus, UW-Madison