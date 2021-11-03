 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaders can't sell GAAP to voters -- Richard Seaman
0 comments

Leaders can't sell GAAP to voters -- Richard Seaman

  • 0

Last Friday's State Journal editorial, "How about an honest state budget?," was absolutely correct: The state budget should reflect generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

When I left Wisconsin’s state budget office in 1986, the Department of Administration accountants and the few accountants in the Legislature were lobbying hard for this change.

So, 35 years have passed. No progress. What is the problem?

Going to GAAP costs millions of dollars. Governors and legislators are partisan politicians. They ask themselves: “Will my constituents love me more or less if I spend their money on property tax relief or school aid, or on something vague and weird like GAAP?”

I strongly favor GAAP. I think I am part of the solid 1% of the electorate who agrees with me.

Richard Seaman, Madison

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics