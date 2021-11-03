Leaders can't sell GAAP to voters -- Richard Seaman

Last Friday's State Journal editorial, "How about an honest state budget?," was absolutely correct: The state budget should reflect generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Ditch the accounting tricks at the statehouse STATE JOURNAL VIEW: With large surplus, now is the time to adopt higher standards for tracking tens of billions of dollars in public money

When I left Wisconsin’s state budget office in 1986, the Department of Administration accountants and the few accountants in the Legislature were lobbying hard for this change.

So, 35 years have passed. No progress. What is the problem?

Going to GAAP costs millions of dollars. Governors and legislators are partisan politicians. They ask themselves: “Will my constituents love me more or less if I spend their money on property tax relief or school aid, or on something vague and weird like GAAP?”

I strongly favor GAAP. I think I am part of the solid 1% of the electorate who agrees with me.

Richard Seaman, Madison