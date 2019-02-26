For several years, I served on Madison's Pedestrian, Bicycle and Motor Vehicle Commission, interacting and receiving reports from various city employees. The most impressive and progressive work I witnessed was that of Torianna Pettaway, Madison's first racial equity coordinator.
It is alarming to read the documents published by the State Journal. Pettaway shouldn't be targeted because she speaks the truth. Our city should embrace her courage to reveal how our institutions marginalize the most vulnerable, creating greater disparities.
Pettaway is threatening to those in power, especially during a tight mayoral campaign that has focused on the racial inequities in Madison. It's especially threatening for a mayor who has had decades of opportunity to make progress.
Sally Lehner, Madison