Leaders act like shots don't work -- Brad Chadler

The pandemic has created a new group of those who should be labeled anti-vaxxers. This group can be recognized as individuals and policymakers who push the importance and necessity of a vaccine, but through policy and everyday actions insinuate they aren't effective.
The vaccines work, so why do they continue to leave in place policies that suggest otherwise? In Dane County, they aren't lifting the mask mandate until June 2, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is safe. High school athletic teams are still wearing masks outside during competition, even though the CDC long ago said it's safe to remove.
Government officials are downplaying the efficacy of a vaccine under the guise of public safety. Former President Donald Trump was raked over the coals for "not listening to the science." The current anti-vaxxers in California, Dane County and other places need to lift restrictions now or be labeled as such.
Brad Chadler, Middleton