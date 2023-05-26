Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cynthia M. Allen's column on Wednesday, "It's guns and mental health, and government can't fix it," was one of the most commonsense opinions I have read in quite some time. It pointed out that the problem isn't all mental health nor is it all with our current gun laws.

The author brings up factors you rarely hear being argued by our so-called leaders. Just going on a legislative hearing floor and screaming at the top of your lungs that the solution is either stricter gun laws or mental health issues, which are the most commonly debated solutions, has obviously resulted in no progress.

Why we don't take a broader approach toward this horrific problem that the author talks about, I just don't get it.

Mark Zimmerman, Lodi