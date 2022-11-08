Lead ammo, tackle threatens eagles -- Martha Brusegar

Our majestic national symbol, the bald eagle, is under threat.
After successfully surviving DDT poisoning and increasing their numbers dramatically the last few decades, bald eagles face a new threat: lead poisoning from fishermen’s tackle and hunters ammunition.
It is estimated that about 45% of eagles, including bald and golden eagles, have some level of lead poisoning in their bodies. Other non-lead alternatives are available to hunters and fishermen. I’m sure they also enjoy seeing these beautiful birds in the wild. So, please, sportsmen and sportswomen, stop using lead ammunition and fishing tackle and keep our eagles healthy and soaring in our skies and producing eaglets for all of us to enjoy.
Martha Brusegar, Middleton