 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Lead ammo, tackle threatens eagles -- Martha Brusegar

  • 0

Our majestic national symbol, the bald eagle, is under threat.

After successfully surviving DDT poisoning and increasing their numbers dramatically the last few decades, bald eagles face a new threat: lead poisoning from fishermen’s tackle and hunters ammunition.

It is estimated that about 45% of eagles, including bald and golden eagles, have some level of lead poisoning in their bodies. Other non-lead alternatives are available to hunters and fishermen. I’m sure they also enjoy seeing these beautiful birds in the wild. So, please, sportsmen and sportswomen, stop using lead ammunition and fishing tackle and keep our eagles healthy and soaring in our skies and producing eaglets for all of us to enjoy.

Martha Brusegar, Middleton

People are also reading…

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics