So let me get this straight. A group wants to see public records, and there is a delay. They sue for the records and, before the case is heard, they get the records. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules they cannot recover legal fees in a case that was never heard.

Now Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, have proposed a law that would allow the fees to be recovered if a court determines the lawsuit "was a substantial factor" in getting the records. The Wisconsin State Journal supported this in its Feb. 17 editorial, "Don’t let legal costs prevent transparency."

In our overly litigious society, does this make any sense? We have a lawsuit settled, and now we have to have further legal action to decide if legal bills will be paid. No doubt there will be further fees involved with additional court decisions. The only people this serves are the lawyers who get to double dip with fees.

William Kenealy, Fitchburg

