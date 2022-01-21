Lawyer isn't best to lead UW system -- Paula W.Dail

As a former academic who is married to a lawyer, I want to comment on the possibility of hiring a private practice lawyer to lead the University of Wisconsin System.

UW System names 2 finalists in presidential search The UW Board of Regents will choose between a Milwaukee law firm CEO and one of its own chancellors to be the next president of the UW System.

I love my husband very much. But his legal background and experience would make him and other practicing lawyers I know disastrous leaders of an institution of higher learning. Lawyers generally are concrete thinkers who have spent their professional lives in an extremely competitive culture. Their working world is a large playing field where winning is the name of their game.

This is in direct contrast to academia, where nurturing student analytical thinking skills and exploring rival hypotheses is vital, and conducting nuanced research is highly valued. The academic culture revolves around education in the spirit of the Wisconsin Idea that encourages the creative pursuit of new knowledge. Most legal minds I know find these concepts interesting, but do not intuitively understand them very well nor are they at the forefront of their everyday thinking.