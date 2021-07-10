Lawsuits support white supremacy -- J. Denny Weaver

The lawsuit by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, challenging Madison’s plan to reserve half the seats on the new civilian police oversight board for Black people, is just the most recent instance of WILL’s opposition to any steps to redress past discrimination perpetrated on African Americans.

WILL claims that reserving seats for people of color violates the constitutional provision about equal treatment under the law. But consider: If we discover one person oppressing another, and we declare that we support each equally, that stance actually supports the oppression. Similarly, if African Americans have been disadvantaged by the police, as WILL even admits, acting now to treat all equally actually continues the existing problem. Justice requires taking corrective steps.

When the supposed equal treatment that WILL demands is elsewhere combined with efforts to ban teaching from such resources as the “1619 Project,” which expose the impact of racism in United States history, the ban would remove teaching that exposes the need to correct the current situation.