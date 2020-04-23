Lawsuit won't solve coronavirus -- Richard Brouillard

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have once again proven they lack the skills to provide effective leadership during the current crisis.

Their solution to a transition to the new normal is to file a lawsuit against the governor. Their lawsuit does little to answer the question of how we bring the state back to normal.

Instead of a lawsuit, they might want to consider how we are going to provide for additional testing, enforce social distancing, protect health care workers and first responders, and protect the lives of citizens who are vulnerable to this deadly virus.

Why the citizens of Wisconsin allow these two people to force their will on the state is beyond me. It is time for them to reveal the details of a plan to move the state forward. The solution is not a battle in the courts.

Richard Brouillard, Waterloo