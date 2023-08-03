The Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Coop on May 26 filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources. The alliance and the coop are challenging the agency’s authority to require concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) to obtain permits to dispose of their manure. If the alliance and coop win this lawsuit, the only line of defense for hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who use private wells for their drinking water could be for the large factory farms to regulate themselves -- a prospect that could result in many liquid manure spills going unreported.

This lawsuit seeks to strip what little environmental protection authority the DNR still holds over factory farms in the state. Most towns and counties, including Crawford County, are largely unprotected beyond the DNR authority that the alliance and coop seek to remove.

For this reason, I urge those who care for their right to free, clean drinking water to bring this issue to their local government entities. Towns and counties are able to provide their own protection by placing ordinances regulating how CAFOs may operate within their jurisdiction without adding costs of regulation and setting aside disaster mitigation funds. Without these ordinances, our rural communities may have to rely on the polluters to regulate themselves.

Joseph Childs, town of Scott, Crawford County