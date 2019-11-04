Once again, I don't understand people. The robbery of a Culver's restaurant in Madison in 2017 was a tragic, awful story.
There were victims and perpetrators of this crime. The criminals received between 15 and 25 years in prison for their wrongdoing. I am very sorry for the family of Christ Kneubuehl, who died after suffering a heart attack during the robbery. But filing a lawsuit against Culver's -- which our family calls "the happiest place in Wisconsin" -- is a terrible decision that erodes society.
How can we hold law-abiding businesses accountable for the misdeeds of criminals? A large perk of living in civilized society is being comfortable in your environment. I don't want alarmed doors, signs posting "NO CASH ON HAND" or security cameras everywhere.
Let's hold people accountable for their actions and stop playing the blame game. History has its eyes on us -- and we are disappointing daily.
Zach Thennes, Madison