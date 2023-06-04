The May 21 letter to the editor calling for a commonsense fix to our federally created immigration crisis echoes the words of the late U.S. Rep. Barbara Jordan, D-Texas, who chaired President Bill Clinton’s immigration reform commission.

She spoke of the need to reduce legal immigration to a level that would prioritize the nation’s interests rather than those of a business community that for too long has counted an abundant supply of cheap foreign workers to hold down their labor costs. The major losers in this scenario, of course, are American workers. They must compete harder for jobs and depressed wages.

The letter clearly understands what Congress for decades hasn’t: Immigration laws created by this or any nation are not done for the benefit of immigrants but for the host nation.

What’s also obscure to our lawmakers sworn to uphold the law is that illegal behavior should not be rewarded.

As Jordan once said, “One thing is very clear: Illegal immigrants are not entitled to benefits.”

Dave Gorak, La Valle