This letter is in response to Walmart strongly urging customers not to carry guns in their stores and discontinuing the sale of certain ammunition.
Though I'm not a gun carrier myself, I am thankful to know some responsible gun owners are willing to act should the need arise when it would take police time to get to the scene of a shooting. Doesn't stopping the legal carry of weapons only really hurt the law abiding citizens? Is someone with the intent to kill going to take Walmart's concerns about carrying into consideration?
Maybe Walmart isn't the best place to sell ammunition. They have every right to stop selling it, but their response to strongly encourage people not to carry guns in their stores sounds good on paper. I could only imagine the backlash if Walmart had asked more legal gun owners to carry and defend their fellow shoppers so an incident doesn't spiral into a mass shooting.
Politicians jump all over these events and promise to make more laws, but are more restrictions helping?
Leta Gribble, Adams