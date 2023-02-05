So far in 2023, the U.S. has had more than 30 mass shootings, most of them using high-powered, semi-automatic weapons.
Fortunately, the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions recently concluded a 30-year study of shootings in the U.S. that involved four or more victims. They identified four policies as the most effective in lowering rates of fatal mass shootings:
- Ban the use of large-capacity magazines on semi-automatic assault rifles. By far, this is seen as the most effective strategy to reduce fatal mass shootings.
- Prohibit people under the age of 21 from purchasing or possessing semi-automatic assault rifles. (States with such bans had fewer mass shootings than states with no such bans.)
- Enact “red flag” laws that allow loved ones or police officers to petition courts to temporarily take guns away from people who pose an imminent danger to themselves or others.
- Require all firearms purchasers to go through background checks that include the taking of fingerprints.
Other laws commonly advocated as solutions to mass shootings -- having police or teachers armed at schools, the banning of assault weapons and deregulating the concealed carrying of firearms -- were found to be unrelated to fatal mass shootings.
If all of us vow to support only legislators who pledge to vote for these four proven strategies, Wisconsin could become a leader in having sane laws that protect us from mass shootings
Ron Biendseil, Middleton