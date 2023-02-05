So far in 2023, the U.S. has had more than 30 mass shootings, most of them using high-powered, semi-automatic weapons.

Fortunately, the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions recently concluded a 30-year study of shootings in the U.S. that involved four or more victims. They identified four policies as the most effective in lowering rates of fatal mass shootings:

Ban the use of large-capacity magazines on semi-automatic assault rifles. By far, this is seen as the most effective strategy to reduce fatal mass shootings.

Prohibit people under the age of 21 from purchasing or possessing semi-automatic assault rifles. (States with such bans had fewer mass shootings than states with no such bans.)

Enact “red flag” laws that allow loved ones or police officers to petition courts to temporarily take guns away from people who pose an imminent danger to themselves or others.

Require all firearms purchasers to go through background checks that include the taking of fingerprints.

Other laws commonly advocated as solutions to mass shootings -- having police or teachers armed at schools, the banning of assault weapons and deregulating the concealed carrying of firearms -- were found to be unrelated to fatal mass shootings.

If all of us vow to support only legislators who pledge to vote for these four proven strategies, Wisconsin could become a leader in having sane laws that protect us from mass shootings

Ron Biendseil, Middleton

