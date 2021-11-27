Laws are not based on feelings -- Roger Johnson

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19

Lest we forget, the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse should be a reminder to all.

In this country (and state), a person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty -- "beyond a reasonable doubt " -- not the other way around. It is up to the prosecutor to prove guilt. The defendant does not have to prove innocence.

I did not sit in the courtroom, and I did not see or hear all of the evidence. I did not not view the videotapes and listen to the witnesses, either for or against. I did not review the charges filed, nor did I receive any instruction as to which elements of each crime had to be proven. I did not receive jury instructions or direction in deciding guilt or innocence. I have to assume that the jury did.

Likewise, I have to assume the jury came to a conclusion based on the facts and the law. This is the way our judicial system works. And regardless of the trial's outcome, I assume far too many people base their views on their particular "feelings," and not the law.

Fortunately, our laws are not based on "feelings," knee-jerk reactions or public opinion. They are based on what is legal and illegal, as the law provides.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac

