Lawmakers work together for health of older Wisconsinites

One really big development in Madison actually happened as state legislators recently passed COVID-19 legislation to help our citizens and businesses in many ways. Among other improvements, lawmakers ensured older Wisconsinites with SeniorCare will have vaccinations covered moving forward, including for COVID-19. That’s a big deal if you’re on a fixed income. Proactively preventing disease also reduces health care costs for the state.

Accessibility is being increased by allowing pharmacists to provide FDA approved vaccinations. The bottom line is that vaccines are our best proven method of defense when it comes to many diseases, and now those enrolled in SeniorCare will have one less thing to worry about.

For one of Wisconsin’s most vulnerable health populations, it was refreshing to see legislators working together on a beneficial health policy for seniors.

Rob Gundermann, president and CEO, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups