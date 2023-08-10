Wisconsin has had a huge budget surplus. Rather than fritter it away on new projects I'm kindly asking lawmakers to fix the road I was already taxed to fix. Then I am not causing damage to the car I am taxed annually to drive, which I purchased with the income you already taxed, which sits in the driveway of my home that is highly taxed.
Drive down Business 12 through Sauk City and Prairie du Sac, Highway 33 through Baraboo, Highway 14 through Richland Center or Highway 25 from Durand to Menomonie.
Building round-abouts in the middle of cornfields when the current roads are undriveable doesn't make any sense. If I have a leaking roof, I wouldn't add a deck before fixing the roof.
Lawmakers must do their jobs and don't let the road builders lobby dictate how to spend our tax dollars.
Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac