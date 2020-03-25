Lawmakers show their greedy nature -- Janet "JB" Grosse

I am livid about the recent disclosure that some members of Congress have profited from the COVID-19 crisis by selling stocks based on insider information.
This kind of behavior put Martha Stewart behind bars years ago, and these people should be treated no differently. Insider trading is illegal.
This behavior is is dishonest and shows the true colors of the congressional members involved. It is a slap in the face to all constituents who put them in office. If they do not voluntarily resign, they must be voted out come election time.
This is a time in our country that will test the mettle of our leaders. We should expect no less than honesty, loyalty and honor from those who we have entrusted to lead.
Janet "JB" Grosse, Madison
