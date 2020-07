Lawmakers shouldn't have mask privilege -- Mike Wissen

Dane County's order mandating the wearing of masks inside all indoor spaces outside of your own home is the next best thing, if people cannot or don’t want to stay at home.

But this order remains optional at our state Capitol in Madison. Legislators have a choice on whether to wear a mask at their place of employment. They shouldn’t have a choice. They are not privileged people. If anything, they should be the role models for all Dane County residents and show the residents that they are serious about stopping the pandemic by wearing masks.

The comments from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, that senators should be able to decide what they do in their offices because he "won’t be pushed around by Dane County or the Evers administration" show that it's all about him.

The theme with many Wisconsin lawmakers seems to be: "Look at me. I’m a senator, and I’ll do what I want!”

Get your act together and work with all Wisconsin residents and the governor to help stop this pandemic. If we learn anything this summer, it’s that all people should be treated equally and that no one should be “privileged.”

Mike Wissen, Madison