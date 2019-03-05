I thank Gov. Tony Evers for putting medical marijuana in his state budget. This is something that would bring relief to many people across the state. The people support it, and the science backs it. So it's a done deal, right? Wrong.
Some legislators in the Capitol are refusing to acknowledge that their own constituents support it and that credible science supports medical marijuana. The vast majority of people in Wisconsin support medical marijuana. Thousands of studies have been done on marijuana, and its medical use is now being practiced across the globe.
But this isn't enough for some to support it. Instead, those prohibitionist legislators have said they don't see the support for it. This refusal of acknowledgement tells me one thing, that they don't have an argument against the legalization of medical marijuana.
It's time for our legislators to legalize this needed medicine.
Robby Ree, Stoughton