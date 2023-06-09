Recently, the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee, following party lines, failed to approve state funds to support the expansion or improvement of broadband in the upcoming state budget.

Their actions are so short-sighted. Many Wisconsin residents cannot access internet services, and many cannot afford it. The lack of broadband goes across all social and economic groups and impacts Wisconsinites of all ages. Lack of internet connectivity is impacting our economy in so many ways.

New businesses need effective internet services. Our workforce wants effective connectivity, and many younger workers are leaving the state due to a lack of services throughout the state. School-age Wisconsinites need effective internet service for educational purposes. Broadband should be a given. Accessible internet services should be affordable and available to all.

Why has this become a partisan issue? Once again, the Republican-dominated Legislature has demonstrated actions that are short-sighted and harmful for so many Wisconsin residents.

Susan Fadness, Madison