Regarding the Republican-backed bill to encourage reading readiness in Wisconsin schools: Do these state lawmakers know that reading teachers have been using strategies stressing phonemic awareness for decades? Do they even know what phonemic awareness is?

A phonics approach works for some children and not others. And a lot of instructional time is taken up in 4K through second grade because of all the required assessment. Now they're proposing more.

I have seen kindergarteners throw up on their standardized tests. Some children struggle to hold a pencil, much less fill in a dot. I taught kindergarten in a Wisconsin public school for 30 years. I suggest lawmakers spend a little time in an actual elementary school.

"We have been slipping," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville. "We need to do something different."

Yes, senator, our schools have been on a deep slide downward since 2011 when Act 10 was enacted.

Stephen Hoffenberg, Madison