Lawmakers should play fair like kids -- Carole Mason

Imagine third-graders are on the playground playing football. Each kid is contributing as a team player. They know the rules. The playground supervisor forms the teams and, after a score, kids who are waiting to play sub in.
What happens if a team scores and some players refuse to switch out, claiming the supervisor has to approve the switch and she's not there. Their turn expired, they know the rules, yet they don’t play fair.
The captains of the teams look the other way because they like the players they are playing with. Recess ends with some really great players still sitting on the sidelines, having never had the opportunity to contribute. It's not fair.
Just as it is not fair for government board members, whose terms have expired, to remain in their seats while committee chairs and GOP legislators look the other way, refusing to confirm new appointments. Adults behaving like children -- worse than most children.
We need two rules. When your term ends, you leave. Nominees must be considered for confirmation within three months no matter the party in power.
Be role models for those third graders. Play fair.
Carole Mason, Stoughton