It looks like the lame-duck session of the legislative branch may include a bill creating an additional primary election in 2020. The goal of that new election is to get Justice Daniel Kelly re-elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Republicans are worried that the Democratic presidential primary on that same day will draw too many Democratic voters.
County clerks have warned that an additional election will cost millions and strain the resources of the counties. They have sent a letter to the legislators discouraging a new election.
But if our legislators approve another election, I have an idea. If they think that we really need that election, then they should pay for it. Anyone voting in favor should be required to dedicate their salaries and expense accounts for the next year to help pay for it. After all, if you think it is proper to buy a Wisconsin election, the least you can do is help pay for it.
Gene Bier, Milton