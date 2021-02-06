Lawmakers should pass new mandate -- Jeanette Wheat

I keep hearing from Wisconsin Republican legislators saying the governor has overstepped his authority by ordering a mask mandate for the pandemic. And I also keep hearing these legislators saying nothing is wrong with the intent of the emergency order and that wearing masks is in fact a good idea.
So if Wisconsin's Republican legislators feel nothing is wrong with the mask mandate, except for the fact that they feel the governor has overstepped his authority, why don't they replace the governor's executive emergency order with a legislative solution in the form of a bill mandating mask wearing throughout the state until the pandemic is under control?
This would help to protect Wisconsin's citizens while maintaining the proper balance between gubernatorial emergency orders and legislative lawmaking.
Jeanette Wheat, Cross Plains