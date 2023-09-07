School began this week for many children, teachers, bus drivers and staff.

We may take these vital employees for granted, assuming our education infrastructure will move along as it has in the past. But there seem to be some programmed glitches in this system because of our gerrymandered Republican-run Legislature.

In 1959, Wisconsin allowed collective bargaining for the first time. That lasted until Act 10. For the last 13 years we have seen multiple and increasing problems finding teachers and getting our education scores back to some of the best in the country.

Do you see a correlation here, even without a pandemic? Ask your Republican legislators why they don't want to help all children, why they won't provide day care funding to get more people back into the workforce, and why they don't want to support Gov. Tony Evers in his initiatives to bring back our schools with better funding.

Instead they want to give another tax break to their wealthy donors and want to impeach Judge Janet Protasiewicz before she even tries a case. Yikes.

Linda Bernhardt, Platteville