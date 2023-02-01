Lawmakers should listen, work together -- Lynn Javoroski

I would ask my legislators to not lower my taxes. Instead, repair my roads and bridges, provide high-speed internet for all Wisconsin residents and pay our public school teachers what they are worth (after all, they are teaching our future leaders).

They should also find ways to decrease our reliance on fossil fuels and increase sustainable resources and provide health care for all Wisconsinites -- including mental health care -- and fund training for law enforcement personnel responding to situations requiring understanding and not guns.

They should appoint people to restructure our voting districts and pay them to do that. Most important, they should ask the citizens how they want the money spent instead of ignoring the desires of the constituents as they have repeatedly done in the past.

Oh yeah, and maybe try working together instead of fighting with each other. That would be a novelty.

Lynn Javoroski, Juneau

