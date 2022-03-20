Lawmakers should get part-time jobs -- Lynn Sharkey

The Wisconsin Legislature adjourned its regular session in March so members could "shift to focus on campaigning for the fall election."

Being a retired educator (33 years) and also with my mom residing in a nursing home for the last four years of her life, I have a suggestion for those who aren't so engrossed in their own political career.

How about becoming a substitute teacher? At minimum, you need an associate's degree and a permit from the state Department of Public Instruction. Average salary is just over $13 per hour. You have to deal with kids all day, but I am sure that would be a cinch for these lawmakers.

Or better yet, become a certified nursing assistant and work in a nursing home. You need state-approved training. Of course, you may have to work weekends or second shift. The average pay starts at about $17 per hour. You would have to care for those who can't care for themselves. But again, I am sure you could handle it.

This is just a way to supplement your $53,000 salary, plus benefits paid by taxpayers -- in your free time.

Lynn Sharkey, Beaver Dam