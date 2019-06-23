I have seen enough from members of Congress on both sides of the aisle not doing anything except tattling, crying and pointing fingers at each other, while still drawing their $170,000-plus salary and expenses.
We citizens are contributing the money, and they do nothing. It must stop. They must get busy and earn their salary doing the business of the people or get out of office.
If you are a legislator and not earning your worth, then go home and stay there. We citizens have had enough.
John H. Pickle Jr., Lodi