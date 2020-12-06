 Skip to main content
Lawmakers should donate unearned pay -- Phil Speth
Republican legislators hate to give their poorer constituents a helping hand, claiming "no work, no pay." So I'm asking that they donate their overpaid salary to charity, simply because they haven't worked since April -- unless they count undermining Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic as work.

No session in 8 months? How can they justify their pay? When will their sense of honor and duty overcome their hypocrisy?

Phil Speth, Oregon

