Lawmakers should donate unearned pay -- Phil Speth

Republican legislators hate to give their poorer constituents a helping hand, claiming "no work, no pay." So I'm asking that they donate their overpaid salary to charity, simply because they haven't worked since April -- unless they count undermining Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to stem the COVID-19 pandemic as work.
No session in 8 months? How can they justify their pay? When will their sense of honor and duty overcome their hypocrisy?
Phil Speth, Oregon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!