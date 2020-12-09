Lawmakers set bad example with tree -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Congratulations to Reps. Paul Tittl, R-Manitowoc, and Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers. You have exemplified the worst of our Republican-run Legislature in your blatant disregard for Gov. Tony Evers' decision not to place a Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda this year, while the Capitol is closed.

These lawmakers didn't submit their request 72 hours ahead of time (as required), and they were pretty sneaky about calling it a "display," as though that would fool the permitting agency into granting their request. And then they put up the tree before they even received the decision from the Department of Administration, showing their contempt for due process. Well done.

How do we teach our children that respect for the law is important, and it's how a civilization runs smoothly, when some of our elected officials don't even believe that? Had these lawmakers been in my district -- and if I had voted for them -- I would be ashamed of myself.

As it is, I'm embarrassed that they represent even a part of my state. If they were honorable men, they would apologize and remove the "display."

Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove