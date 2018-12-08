The recent vote in the Wisconsin Legislature is a childish debacle that embarrasses our state.
These career politicians need to get over themselves and come to realize they are not that important in the grand scheme of things. Both sides are to blame for years of unruly and unnecessary bickering and back-stabbing.
It's not about their own selfish "legacy." It's about serving their constituents and taking the will of the people to the floor of our state government and debating over the real merits of what they propose.
Please do not continue to burden our courts with lawsuits wasting time and money that continue to feed the egos and arguments of all involved. Go to your respective corners this holiday season and think long and hard about what really matters to the people you serve.
Check the egos at the door, and come back with a new attitude, willing to work and respect each other. Reach out with a handshake, not a fist.
Bradley Brunker, Mazomanie