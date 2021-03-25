Lawmakers rack up outrageous expenses -- Mary DeVaal

The State Journal reported Wednesday that state lawmakers received their annual salaries of $53,000 plus a total of $555,000 for daily expenses. Really?
Do taxpayers at least get to see an itemized statement for these expenses, considering that many lawmakers basically didn't leave their homes on official business for most of 2020? How do you incur this amount in expenses when the state Legislature was basically shut down, and many lawmakers were not reporting to the Capitol in Madison? I assume the taxpayers are expected to pay these expenses.
Do these expenses sound outrageous to anyone but me?
Mary DeVaal, Fitchburg