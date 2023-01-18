Lawmakers need conversion therapy -- Jeff Virchow

Lawmakers need conversion therapy

I was dismayed to learn that the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules has rescinded a ban that prohibits licensed therapists from practicing conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is a process that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people. In the face of abundant scientific evidence that discredits this practice, the Republicans on the committee have placed the mental, emotional and physical well-being of a multitude of young people struggling to claim their sexual identity in jeopardy.

As a grandparent of a transgender grandson, I have watched him navigate his journey toward his own identity with trepidation and pride: Trepidation in knowing that there are people like those on this committee who are intent on forcing their narrow views on an entire community, and pride in the courage and strength of my grandson who has found peace and joy in claiming his true identity.

It occurs to me that if we are going to allow conversion therapy, it might better be directed toward those who continue to espouse homophobic, xenophobic, racist, sexist and other hateful attitudes toward people who dare to claim identities different from their own. They are the ones who truly need conversion therapy.

Jeff Virchow

Prairie du Sac

