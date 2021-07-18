Lawmakers need a lesson in diversity -- Laura Crow

The authors of state Senate Bill 411 need a diversity lesson on the difference between intent and impact.
Responding to the bogeyman of “critical race theory,” the authors’ intent is to legislate limits on both pupil instruction and teacher training on race and sex -- subjects that appear to make some of their constituents uncomfortable. The impact of this legislation, however, would appear to mandate exactly the kind of diverse, inclusive and comprehensive scholarship the authors oppose.
Teaching that no "one race or sex is inherently superior to another" demands that selection of content is diverse and representative of perspectives that differ from our own. Guarding all persons from discrimination or "adverse treatment because of an individual’s race or sex" requires honoring each individual’s agency and identity, including using their correct names and pronouns.
System biases based on race and sex are well-documented. Teaching and learning about how those biases came to be -- for educators and students -- is an essential step in removing bias from the system.
Assuming your race or sex is inconsequential just because you have never had to worry about them is a matter of privilege. Legislating that understanding is yet another act of violence.