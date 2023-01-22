Lawmakers need a citizenship test -- Richard Potter

As long as the state Senate and Assembly are voting on proposed constitutional amendments, I have one to suggest. It would vastly improve the quality of our government at all levels at a very minimal cost to the electorate.

I propose that all elected positions require that the candidates pass the same citizenship test that we require of immigrants seeking citizenship. This would probably clean out 95% of current officeholders. But that would be a good thing, especially since they are so opposed to term limits and so in favor of gerrymandering to maintain their ill-gotten positions.