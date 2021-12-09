Lawmakers must regain their civility -- Penny Bernard Schaber

As a former state representative, I tried to maintain a decent level of decorum, no matter who I was talking to or how strongly I felt. I admired my Republican colleagues for doing the same.
I’m seeing a lack of common courtesy in the endless efforts by some Republican officials casting doubt on the November 2020 elections.
At last month's Nov. 9 Legislative Audit Committee, Rep. John Macco, R-Green Bay, condemned Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe for refusing to speak for the commissioners, calling her actions “repugnant.” She’s their staff. She reports to the commissioners, she does not speak for them.
At the Dec. 1 Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, Michael Gableman, appointed at taxpayer expense, was extremely rude to the legislators as they asked him questions. He yelled at Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, “Shame on you!” It’s unheard of for a witness to show such disrespect to elected officials at hearings.
During this hearing, committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, allowed Gableman to bully committee members in marked contrast to the way Wolfe was treated when she testified at the Nov. 9 hearing.