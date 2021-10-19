 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers must help the homeless -- Vanessa Dingman
0 comments

Lawmakers must help the homeless -- Vanessa Dingman

  • 0

We have seen a lot of “toxicity" in the state Capitol in the past year and a half. Now it is impacting the ability of Wisconsinites to meet a basic need: shelter.

As a master of public health student at UW-Madison, I have learned that a person’s health and well-being cannot thrive until this basic need is met. But it does not take a graduate degree to understand the devastation of experiencing housing instability.

Housing instability and homelessness have been long-standing and far-reaching issues in Wisconsin, impacting both rural and urban areas. Government has a moral duty to ensure the welfare of vulnerable populations, and it is time that our state government acts on this bipartisan issue. The most recent legislation has been introduced by Republican lawmakers, yet our Republican-led Legislature is still choosing not to act.

As Wisconsin nights grow colder, we cannot allow our representatives to forget about people experiencing homelessness. Doing nothing is still a policy decision.

Vanessa Dingman, Madison

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics