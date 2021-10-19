Lawmakers must help the homeless -- Vanessa Dingman

We have seen a lot of “toxicity" in the state Capitol in the past year and a half. Now it is impacting the ability of Wisconsinites to meet a basic need: shelter.
As a master of public health student at UW-Madison, I have learned that a person’s health and well-being cannot thrive until this basic need is met. But it does not take a graduate degree to understand the devastation of experiencing housing instability.
Housing instability and homelessness have been long-standing and far-reaching issues in Wisconsin, impacting both rural and urban areas. Government has a moral duty to ensure the welfare of vulnerable populations, and it is time that our state government acts on this bipartisan issue. The most recent legislation has been introduced by Republican lawmakers, yet our Republican-led Legislature is still choosing not to act.
As Wisconsin nights grow colder, we cannot allow our representatives to forget about people experiencing homelessness. Doing nothing is still a policy decision.
Vanessa Dingman, Madison