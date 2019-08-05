Within a period of about 24 hours, our country experienced three separate incidents of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio, and Chicago.
Once again we’ll hear expressions of thoughts and prayers, and once again no meaningful action will address this national tragedy. We’re well beyond simple gun control measures. There are so many weapons in the hands of so many people that any attempts to “control” guns will be futile.
We’ve reached a point where we must decide, if we’re willing to enact legislation that will begin to remove weapons with no recreational value, such as AR-15s, from our culture. (I’m not talking about taking away people’s hunting guns or handguns, although I wouldn’t be opposed to that). Otherwise we must accept the status quo as the new normal and prepare to send more thoughts and prayers to the families of more victims.
It’s clear one good person with a gun is not a deterrent to mass shootings. As more and more people have access to more and more weapons of terror, mass shootings will continue to destroy lives and families. It’s time for our legislators to do the right thing.
Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac