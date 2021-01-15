Lawmakers must fund senior safety -- William H. Tishler

Thank you for the informative and timely State Journal article Jan. 4 "Highest rate in nation persists." It was about Wisconsin leading the nation in the rate of deadly falls by older adults.

As an older person myself, I had a rather scary fall (non-alcohol related) that resulted in being taken by ambulance to the emergency room. Thus, it is encouraging to see that the state Department of Health Services is working on this problem.

In an attempt to deal with this matter, the state Legislature in 2015 approved $200,000 a year for healthy aging efforts including fall prevention. Two years later, fall prevention advocates requested an increase to $600,000 per year. But our Legislature had the audacity to scuttle this funding completely.

Then in 2019, Gov. Tony Evers proposed $250,000 to help fall prevention efforts. Again, our Legislature cut all of it.

This makes no sense whatsoever and is another brazen act by our state lawmakers (among the least active in America) who voted this measure down.

How shortsighted can they get?