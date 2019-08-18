The Second Amendment was written to allow citizens to possess guns to protect them from an attempt by the government to limit the rights given to them by the Constitution. Supreme Court cases over the years have expanded that to a point that goes beyond that idea. Now the mass shootings at Sandy Hook and most recently at El Paso, Texas, need a response from Congress.
We need to realize that the writers of the Constitution didn't anticipate a weapon that could discharge hundred of rounds in a few seconds. We also must ask what is the potential of the next generation of firearms.
I want my family and my community to be safe. While I understand that weapons will never be banned, I want legislation that can limit possession by unstable individuals. It may be background checks or limiting sales at gun shows, but we need to do something. Ninety percent of Americans support some form of legislation in hopes of a safer environment.
Standing in the way of any changes are elected officials who are owned by the National Rifle Association. It is embarrassing to listen to legislators try to justify their positions. We need to call them and demand results.
Gene Bier, Milton