I am very worried about the career path that I have chosen. I am an English education major, which means I am taking a risk every single time I walk into my future classroom. The school that I work at could be the next one that a crazed gunman will target.
I am willing to do anything to keep my future students safe, even if that means giving up my life to protect them. Lawmakers need to push for a higher understanding of mental illness so that we can prevent these terrible events from happening. We need to continue to prepare teachers and educate students about the proper procedures in the event of an active shooter.
We need to take action now, not just for my sake, but for the sake of future generations. Every student deserves the right to feel safe in the classroom.
Let's tell our lawmakers we mean business.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point