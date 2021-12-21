 Skip to main content

Lawmakers make us worse than Illinois -- Howard Landsman
Folks in Wisconsin like to criticize our neighbor to the south, and it’s often well-deserved.

Yet Illinois, the nation’s fourth largest coal-producing state, recently passed the bold, multi-faceted Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, making it the first in the Midwest to require a carbon-free power sector and putting it on the path to a 100% clean energy future by 2045. Advocates needed years to build the constituency for this pioneering law, but finally got it passed with bipartisan super majorities in both legislative houses.

During this time, and with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Climate Change Task Force providing a promising roadmap, Wisconsin’s Legislature has done next-to-nothing to address this monumental challenge to our planet’s habitability. Yet they find plenty of time to relitigate the 2020 election, gerrymander voting districts, erect new barriers to voting, and handcuff state and UW officials in the fight against COVID-19.

They have prevented the Department of Natural Resources from keeping toxic “forever chemicals” out of our water, blocked broadly popular methods of reducing gun violence, and are trying to prevent schools from teaching the true history of race in America. And how quickly will they ratchet up abortion restrictions if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Wisconsin’s population is aging. Which state will future generations choose to live in?

Howard Landsman, Madison

