Lawmakers limit reckless spending -- Dick Greffin

We are fortunate that Wisconsin has a fiscally responsible Assembly and state Senate. Both are badly needed to offset Gov. Tony Evers' inflated spending and budget. Evers is proposing to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations to finance his $91 billion budget.
Evers wants those people who have worked hard to achieve financial success to help pay welfare for those who do not want to earn a living by being employed despite the fact that many businesses are in dire need of workers.
Evers desire to hike taxes on corporations is the same as increasing taxes for all of us, because corporations will most likely pass their higher costs on to consumers.
Under former Gov. Scott Walker, Wisconsin was financially healthy. Walker actually reduced taxes, which Democrats resisted.
Unlike the uncontrolled spending at the federal level where Democrats are mostly in control, Wisconsin Republican lawmakers in the state Legislature will continue to keep our Wisconsin financially healthy while limiting increased taxes on our citizens.
Dick Greffin, Waunakee